FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.40-10.20 for the period. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Mizuho reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.89.

NYSE:FLT traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.78. 727,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.85. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

