FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.40-10.20 EPS.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.78. 721,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,652. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.89.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

