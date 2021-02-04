FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.40-10.20 EPS.

Shares of FLT traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.78. 727,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,652. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

