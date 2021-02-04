FLIP (FLP) Price Down 1.2% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 46% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $306,930.08 and $179.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.62 or 0.01320257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.09 or 0.05338527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

