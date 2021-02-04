FLO (FLO) Trading Up 60.7% Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One FLO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $3.35 million and $49,472.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 60.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

