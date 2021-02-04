Flowers Foods (FLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

