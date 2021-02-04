Flughafen Zürich’s (FLGZY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FLGZY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FLGZY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

