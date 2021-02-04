FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 974.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.27% of FMC worth $40,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rowe boosted their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

FMC traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

