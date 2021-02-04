FOAM Hits Market Capitalization of $7.91 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. FOAM has a market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $21,757.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00070074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.67 or 0.01281646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00057484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.89 or 0.06066249 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,485 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

