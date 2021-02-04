Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.50. Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 75,500 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,185.70.

About Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.