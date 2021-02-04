Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,795,919 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Ford Motor worth $32,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 5,101,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

