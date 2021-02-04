FormFactor (FORM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2021 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – FormFactor was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $57.00.

12/14/2020 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FORM opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

