FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were up 5.4% on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. FormFactor traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $44.91. Approximately 583,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 469,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

