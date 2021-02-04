FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Shares Up 0.4%

FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.45. 18,378 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,577 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $37,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

