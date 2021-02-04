Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FORR opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $789.66 million, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.
