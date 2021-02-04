Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FORR opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $789.66 million, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,899 in the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.