Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.025-3.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.99. 1,945,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.33. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

