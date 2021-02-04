Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $670.87 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.75 EPS.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.99. 1,945,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,829. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.33.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.00.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders sold a total of 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.