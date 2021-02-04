Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. Fortive also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered Fortive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Fortive stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,799. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

