Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. Fortive also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.52 EPS.

Fortive stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,789. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fortive alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays cut Fortive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.