Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. Fortive also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.52 EPS.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.08. 3,334,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

