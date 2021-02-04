Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.37-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. Fortive also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.08. 3,336,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,789. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.