ForTube Market Capitalization Reaches $13.69 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $13.69 million and $5.87 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube token can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.91 or 0.01285076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00058816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.84 or 0.05899041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

