Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter.

FVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian cut Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.68.

TSE:FVI opened at C$9.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 79.26.

In other news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,589,000.21.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

