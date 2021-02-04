Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 105,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

