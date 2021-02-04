Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.65

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $16.92. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 97,481 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 510,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares in the last quarter.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.