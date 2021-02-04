Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Trading 7.6% Higher

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s share price rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 102,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 85,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $172,200.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

