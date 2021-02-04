Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $82.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

