Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 11,098 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,684,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

HYD opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $66.34.

