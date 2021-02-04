Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 7,585 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $88.96 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

