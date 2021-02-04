Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 54.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498,349 shares of company stock worth $407,601,189 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

