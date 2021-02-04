Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.