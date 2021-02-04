Foster & Motley Inc. Has $9.13 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

