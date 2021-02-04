Foster & Motley Inc. Has $9.13 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

