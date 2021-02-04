Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

