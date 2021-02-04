Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.