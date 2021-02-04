Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 43,100 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 309.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -107.46 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

