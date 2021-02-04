Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 7,339 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $20,409,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

CE opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

