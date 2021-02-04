Fountain Market Cap Reaches $676,155.45 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $676,155.45 and $4,816.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.01286266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00057573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.11 or 0.06136934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

