Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Up 28.4%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s stock price rose 28.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 5,214,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 995% from the average daily volume of 476,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

