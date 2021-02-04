Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.71

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.71 and last traded at $130.51, with a volume of 1245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

