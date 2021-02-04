Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). Approximately 41,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 166,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of £105.33 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00.

In other Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) news, insider David Poutney purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £1,551 ($2,026.39).

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

