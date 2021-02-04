Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.66. 10,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 90,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

