Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,678 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after acquiring an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.