Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,253 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.