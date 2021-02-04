Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as low as $4.00. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 456,864 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $440.04 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 53.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 96.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

