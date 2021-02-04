Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.38. Frankly shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

About Frankly (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

