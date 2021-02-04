Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15. 595,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 675,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $712.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Frank’s International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Frank’s International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Frank’s International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Frank’s International by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.