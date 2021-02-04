Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FPRUY. HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY remained flat at $$28.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

