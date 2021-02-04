Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FPRUY. HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY remained flat at $$28.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

