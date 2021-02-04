Freestate Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.4% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 31,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.98. 1,259,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,072,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.48.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

