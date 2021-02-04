Freestate Advisors LLC Takes $10.96 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,963,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Freestate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

IEF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 79,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,551. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.56 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

